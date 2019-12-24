LSC likes proposal to elect state judges by judicial districts 

HARRISBURG — State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) is supporting a proposal that will change the way judges are elected in the state. She said if you ask constituents about judicial races in the Commonwealth, most people don’t know who the judges are and have never heard their name.

Schlegel Culver said, “There has been a push for merit selection of judges. In caucus, Russ Diamond, who is the sponsor of the bill, came up with the idea. He said he got the idea from one of his constituents. He said why don’t we elect judges like we elect the senate and the house and congress based upon districts.”

Representative Culver says the current system of electing judges isn’t fairly representing the state, “As we started to dig into this, we realized 55 percent of state appellate judges, four out of the seven supreme court judges and 59 percent of the superior court judges all come from two counties in the Commonwealth.”

She says that is concerning when you are talking about an entire Commonwealth getting fair and cultural representation. She said she’s been pitching the proposal everywhere she goes because she support the idea. There has not yet been floor debate on the proposal.

