Lowest recent COVID-19 case count in PA, 2 new Valley cases

HARRISBURG – One of the lowest COVID-19 case counts across Pennsylvania recently has been confirmed by the state Department of Health. In its daily update Monday, the department confirmed just over 540 cases, bringing the statewide total to over 57,000. 24 newly confirmed deaths were also confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 3,700. As reported previously, there tends to be low reports from over the weekend. A possible lower trend of cases won’t be known until later this week.

In the Valley, Northumberland County has one new case at 125, and Union County also has a new case at 41 and one death. Montour remains at 49 cases and Snyder remains with 33 cases and one death.

In surrounding areas, Columbia County has four new cases at 328 and 28 deaths, Lycoming has one new case at 132 and four deaths, and Schuylkill County has two new cases at 453 and 13 deaths. Dauphin County has seven new cases at 830 and 36 deaths, and Juniata remains with 93 cases and one death.

There are over 231,000 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.