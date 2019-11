LEWISBURG – East Buffalo Township residents could have lower real estate taxes. The Daily Item reports a township’s tax rate falls to 4.6 mills in a tentative budget agreement adopted Tuesday. They says that would save property owners $51 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value.

The current tax rate is 5.11 mills. The Daily Item says the budget plan could be altered before a planned vote on a final budget next month.