Lots of talk about the vague ride closure news posted on Knoebel’s social media

ELYSBURG – It seems as though guests at Knoebel’s Amusement Resort won’t see a certain ride at the park next summer, but which ride, or when it will be removed remains a very much talked about mystery.

Knoebel’s published a vague post on their Facebook page recently, asking ‘If you heard a rumor that a Knoebel’s ride is on its way out, which of the 64 would you think it would be? Asking for a friend.’ Since the post was made Sunday night, nearly 800 comments have been made, along with over 400 reactions, and numerous shares.

In a statement to WKOK, Knoebel’s says it can confirm a ride is being removed. The park says it still isn’t ready to announce what will be missing when it opens April 25. The park does say that fans have made some very educated guesses so far. An official announcement is expected later this winter. See Knoebel’s full statement below.

“We’re excited to see how much buzz the Facebook post generated. We’re hopeful this means our guests are anxious for our 2020 season, even during these cold, off-season months. I can confirm that we are, indeed, removing a ride. This time, it’s a total removal unlike last year when we said goodbye to our Downdraft, only to replace it with a brand new Downdraft. While we aren’t quite ready to announce what will be missing when we open on , we can tell you that our fans made some very educated guesses. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for that official announcement later this winter, as well as more info on what’s to come for our 2020 season!”