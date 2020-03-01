Looking for Veterans to take part in the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade

SUNBURY – The Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Committee is looking for veterans to take part in this year’s parade in Lewisburg. Terry Burke is president of the committee, “The parade itself is always the last Saturday in June, which happens to be June 27.”

Burke said, “We were doing the parade and fireworks all in the same day, but it just turned out to be, as you can imagine, a lot in one day. So we are going back to the old plan and the traditional way. Fireworks will be the Friday night before the parade, June 26.”

Burke says they will feature World War II veterans at the front of this year’s parade. He explained, “This year because it’s the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, our parade marshals will be World War II veterans. If you are a World War II veteran or if you know a World War II veteran, please contact us. We want to make sure they are recognized.”

The veterans will be riding in style. Burke said, “Every veteran who is in the parade is offered a convertible. Really we want the convertible so you can be seen and you can be recognized. You deserve that grand reception and it’s pretty grand. We estimate about 8 to 10,000 people that line Market Street, Third Street and University Avenue in Lewisburg.”

All veterans from all branches of service and all war times are encouraged to take part in the parade. To learn more about the Union County Veteran’s 4th of July Parade, listen to Terry Burke on WKOK Sunrise on our WKOK Podcast page at wkok.com.