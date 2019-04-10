Lockdown lifted at Shamokin Elementary School

SHAMOKIN – A lock down has been lifted at Shamokin Elementary School after a social media threat was made toward the school and other was found in the school. The Shamokin Area School District made the announcement on its website shortly before noon Wednesday.

The Daily Item reports a social media threat was made toward the elementary school, putting the school on lock down. The Daily Item says a message was also found written on a bathroom wall after school hours. The lock down was first reported just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. We are working to gather more details.