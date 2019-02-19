Lock Haven University professor enters U.S. 12th Congressional District race

LOCK HAVEN – Another candidate has entered the race for the Republican nomination in the U.S. 12th Congressional District race. Media reports say Lock Haven University professor Jessica Bowman-Hosley of Mill Hall has announced her candidacy.

Bowman-Hosley teaches in Lock Haven’s Master of Education program. She says she knows the importance of fighting for faith, family, and freedoms protected by our Constitution. Her family also directed former Senator Rick Santorum’s north-central PA regional office.

She says that work inspired her to run. Upon entering the race, Bowman-Hosley was endorsed by Santorum and President Trump’s Pennsylvania Campaign Chairman David Urban. Urban says Bowman-Hosley will “relentlessly fight for President Trump’s America First Agenda in Congress.”

Other candidates include State Representatives Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) and Jeff Wheeland (R-83rd, Williamsport), Chris Hoffman, Joseph Moralez, and former Snyder County Commissioner Malcolm Derk.