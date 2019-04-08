Lock Haven Russian Roulette: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/8/19

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three to six years in prison on charges related to a game of Russian roulette that killed another man in north central Pennsylvania. Fifty-five-year-old Randy Hill was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in Clinton County to reckless endangering and drug counts and no contest to a firearms charge.

Authorities said Hill was charged after the death of 42-year-old Robert Ronald Litz Jr., who shot himself in the head early May 19 as the two were playing Russian roulette in the Lock Haven apartment where they lived.

Hill wasn’t charged in the death, but the endangering count accused him of handing Litz a loaded firearm. Prosecutors said the two had been drinking when Litz decided he wanted to play Russian roulette.

UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats thought they didn’t need white male voters in 2016. But the party knows it needs them in 2020. The wide and diverse Democratic presidential field has different approaches to winning over a group of voters that’s long troubled the party. Some Democrats suggest targeting white male college graduates, a group that’s slowly been trending Democratic even as those without a college degree have become the GOP’s core voters.

Democrats hoped a coalition of minority voters and suburban white women would counter that, but the combination fell short in the 2016 election that Donald Trump won. So several of the Democratic hopefuls in 2020 want to show how they can appeal to the white men without alienating the rest of the party.

Features

LAS VEGAS (AP) — You can be the artist of the past ten years at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but that doesn’t automatically make you the best of the past year. Jason Aldean was given the Artist of the Decade award at last night’s ACMs but Keith Urban beat him out for entertainer of the year. Urban also had won entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards in November. Kacey Musgraves won album of the year for “Golden Hour.” She dedicated her win for female artist to those who have been told their perspective is too different to work. Thomas Rhett won for male artist and gave a shout-out to his wife for looking “smoking hot.” Dan and Shay won the duo award and single of the year for “Tequila.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of us have had the experience of seeing a cat that barely acknowledges our existence. But a new study suggests the furry creatures do pay attention — and even can respond to the sound of their own names. Japanese scientists say they’ve turned up the first experimental evidence that cats can distinguish between words people say. The study suggests cats are similar to dogs — in that they will respond to names, even if they don’t understand that their names refer to their identity.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brackets have been busted, hearts have been broken — and now, it’s down to one final game to determine this year’s national champion in men’s college basketball. Tonight’s title game pits Virginia vs. Texas Tech, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Seats for the game are a premium — but fans who want to get close to the action without getting close to bankruptcy can check out the NCAA Final Four FanFest. There, fans can enjoy interactive basketball activities, youth clinics, photo ops, and autograph sessions. Tickets are $10, with military, students and seniors scoring a 50% discount.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A charged-up Yasiel Puig barreled into a bunch of Pirates during a bench-clearing fracas and was among five ejections in Pittsburgh’s 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The trouble started in the fourth inning when Chris Archer threw his first pitch behind Derek Dietrich, who had admired a home run in his previous at-bat. The excitable Puig, in his first season with the Reds, grabbed Pirates bench coach Tom Prince and tried to put the 54-year-old former catcher in a headlock.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Eflin allowed a leadoff homer to Max Kepler and five singles, striking out five. Minnesota’s Jose Berrios gave up only an infield hit before Hoskins connected. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Minnesota 1

Final Tampa Bay 3 San Francisco 0

Final Boston 1 Arizona 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 15 Baltimore 3

Final Cleveland 3 Toronto 1

Final Detroit 3 Kansas City 1

Final Seattle 12 Chi White Sox 5

Final Houston 9 Oakland 8

Final L-A Angels 7 Texas 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 12 N-Y Mets 9

Final Atlanta 4 Miami 3

Final Pittsburgh 7 Cincinnati 5

Final Milwaukee 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final St. Louis 4 San Diego 1

Final L-A Dodgers 12 Colorado 6

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Toronto 117 Miami 109

Final San Antonio 112 Cleveland 90

Final Oklahoma City 132 Minnesota 126

Final Charlotte 104 Detroit 91

Final Brooklyn 108 Indiana 96

Final OT Dallas 129 Memphis 127

Final Milwaukee 115 Atlanta 107

Final Houston 149 Phoenix 113

Final N-Y Knicks 113 Washington 110

Final Orlando 116 Boston 108

Final Golden State 131 L.A. Clippers 104

Final New Orleans 133 Sacramento 129

Final Portland 115 Denver 108

Final L.A. Lakers 113 Utah 109

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Kansas City 1 FC Cincinnati 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Houston 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at St. Louis 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9) Texas Tech at (2) Virginia 9:20 p.m.

