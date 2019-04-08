Home
Lock Haven Russian Roulette: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

Lock Haven Russian Roulette: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

WKOK Staff | April 8, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 4/8/19

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to three to six years in prison on charges related to a game of Russian roulette that killed another man in north central Pennsylvania.  Fifty-five-year-old Randy Hill was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in Clinton County to reckless endangering and drug counts and no contest to a firearms charge.

Authorities said Hill was charged after the death of 42-year-old Robert Ronald Litz Jr., who shot himself in the head early May 19 as the two were playing Russian roulette in the Lock Haven apartment where they lived.

Hill wasn’t charged in the death, but the endangering count accused him of handing Litz a loaded firearm. Prosecutors said the two had been drinking when Litz decided he wanted to play Russian roulette.

 

UPPER ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Some Democrats thought they didn’t need white male voters in 2016. But the party knows it needs them in 2020.  The wide and diverse Democratic presidential field has different approaches to winning over a group of voters that’s long troubled the party.  Some Democrats suggest targeting white male college graduates, a group that’s slowly been trending Democratic even as those without a college degree have become the GOP’s core voters.

 

Democrats hoped a coalition of minority voters and suburban white women would counter that, but the combination fell short in the 2016 election that Donald Trump won.  So several of the Democratic hopefuls in 2020 want to show how they can appeal to the white men without alienating the rest of the party.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

Features 

 

LAS VEGAS (AP) — You can be the artist of the past ten years at the Academy of Country Music Awards, but that doesn’t automatically make you the best of the past year. Jason Aldean was given the Artist of the Decade award at last night’s ACMs but Keith Urban beat him out for entertainer of the year. Urban also had won entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards in November. Kacey Musgraves won album of the year for “Golden Hour.” She dedicated her win for female artist to those who have been told their perspective is too different to work. Thomas Rhett won for male artist and gave a shout-out to his wife for looking “smoking hot.” Dan and Shay won the duo award and single of the year for “Tequila.”

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of us have had the experience of seeing a cat that barely acknowledges our existence. But a new study suggests the furry creatures do pay attention — and even can respond to the sound of their own names. Japanese scientists say they’ve turned up the first experimental evidence that cats can distinguish between words people say. The study suggests cats are similar to dogs — in that they will respond to names, even if they don’t understand that their names refer to their identity.

 

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Brackets have been busted, hearts have been broken — and now, it’s down to one final game to determine this year’s national champion in men’s college basketball. Tonight’s title game pits Virginia vs. Texas Tech, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Seats for the game are a premium — but fans who want to get close to the action without getting close to bankruptcy can check out the NCAA Final Four FanFest. There, fans can enjoy interactive basketball activities, youth clinics, photo ops, and autograph sessions. Tickets are $10, with military, students and seniors scoring a 50% discount.

 

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

 

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A charged-up Yasiel Puig barreled into a bunch of Pirates during a bench-clearing fracas and was among five ejections in Pittsburgh’s 7-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The trouble started in the fourth inning when Chris Archer threw his first pitch behind Derek Dietrich, who had admired a home run in his previous at-bat. The excitable Puig, in his first season with the Reds, grabbed Pirates bench coach Tom Prince and tried to put the 54-year-old former catcher in a headlock.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer, Zach Eflin threw seven sharp innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1. Eflin allowed a leadoff homer to Max Kepler and five singles, striking out five. Minnesota’s Jose Berrios gave up only an infield hit before Hoskins connected. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    2          Minnesota       1

Final    Tampa Bay      3          San Francisco  0

Final    Boston 1          Arizona           0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final    N-Y Yankees  15        Baltimore        3

Final    Cleveland        3          Toronto           1

Final    Detroit 3          Kansas City     1

Final    Seattle 12        Chi White Sox            5

Final    Houston          9          Oakland          8

Final    L-A Angels     7          Texas   2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final    Washington     12        N-Y Mets        9

Final    Atlanta            4          Miami  3

Final    Pittsburgh        7          Cincinnati        5

Final    Milwaukee      4          Chi Cubs         2

Final    St. Louis          4          San Diego       1

Final    L-A Dodgers   12        Colorado         6

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT          Toronto           117      Miami  109

Final    San Antonio    112      Cleveland        90

Final    Oklahoma City            132      Minnesota       126

Final    Charlotte         104      Detroit 91

Final    Brooklyn         108      Indiana            96

Final OT          Dallas  129      Memphis         127

Final    Milwaukee      115      Atlanta            107

Final    Houston          149      Phoenix           113

Final    N-Y Knicks     113      Washington     110

Final    Orlando           116      Boston 108

Final    Golden State   131      L.A. Clippers  104

Final    New Orleans   133      Sacramento     129

Final    Portland          115      Denver            108

Final    L.A. Lakers     113      Utah    109

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final    Kansas City     1          FC Cincinnati  1

 

 

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

 

———

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee      at         L-A Angels     10:07 p.m.

 

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay      at         Chi White Sox            2:10 p.m.

Oakland          at         Baltimore        7:05 p.m.

N-Y Yankees  at         Houston          7:10 p.m.

Seattle at         Kansas City     8:15 p.m.

 

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh        at         Chi Cubs         2:20 p.m.

Washington     at         Philadelphia    7:05 p.m.

L-A Dodgers   at         St. Louis          7:45 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Colorado         8:40 p.m.

San Diego       at         San Francisco  9:45 p.m.

 

———

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9) Texas Tech at         (2) Virginia      9:20 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff