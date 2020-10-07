Lock Haven continuing remote learning, limited on-campus residency for spring

LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven University will continue with many restrictions on campus for the spring semester. The university announced Wednesday the spring 2021 semester will start a week later, January 25, and there will be no spring break. 85% of spring courses will continue to be remote learning environments and a selection of experimental, hands-on courses will still include face-to-face instruction. There will be limited on-campus residency, which are about two-thirds of typical occupancy levels.

The university also says asymptomatic testing will take place on-campus prior to the start of the semester. Early move-in for students residing on campus will be available to accommodate the spring semester pre-testing program.