Local Valley fire company holds Mustang raffle

SUNBURY— Sunbury’s Rescue Hose Company serves Sunbury and the surrounding communities with firefighting, vehicle rescue, and water emergency response, and they are holding a big fundraiser. Tickets for the raffle are $100 each and 700 will be sold.

You can get a ticket at Sunbury Motors where the Mustang is being held or go to rhcmustangraffle.com. He was in a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise and you can download that interview on the WKOK Podcast page.

Gail Souchak from Spring Brook Township, PA, is the early bird winner of $500 for the raffle.