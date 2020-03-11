Susquehanna University extends spring break a full week

SELINSGROVE – According to a statement from Susquehanna University, citing the safety of their students and faculty, have extended their spring break one full week. The decision was made effective as of 3pm on Wednesday and classes are scheduled to resume in person on Monday March 23rd. They are exploring online alternatives for students so they are able to finish their semester on time. Students are encouraged to not return to campus the week of March 15th-March 21st.

All university-sponsored events between now and March 22 are suspended, including athletics events and alumni gatherings according to the statement. Susquehanna University also stated that they will provide a further update on March 18th. We are working on gather more details.