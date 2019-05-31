Local store sells $100,000 lottery tic, no person has yet come forward

MIDDLETOWN — Some unknown person is soon going to be $100,000 richer. The state lottery says a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Union County gas station Wednesday. The person has not yet come forward. The state lottery says the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and they chose an option that doubled the normal $50,000 prize.

The Quick Stop in Lewisburg will earn a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are announced until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to collect their prizes.