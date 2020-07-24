Dr. Levine on restaurant/bar restrictions: increases trending toward young people gathering

Dr. Levine says reports show trend on younger populations in bars spreading COVID-19

HARRISBURG – Dr. Rachel Levine addressed reasons why new COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants, and nightclubs were put into place last week.

In a news conference Thursday, Dr. Levine said they are clearly seeing increases in new coronavirus cases, primarily in the southwest, but in every region of the state overall, “The increases are trending towards younger populations, so individuals that are 19 to 24, individuals in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s that are particularly congregating in groups and particularly in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, etcetera.”

Dr. Levine says they analyzed data on a local, state, and national level and that these recommendations are not unique to Pennsylvania, “And it’s also the trend that has been seen throughout the country that has been noted in many other states, and noted by Dr. Burkes and the White House Taskforce and the federal government. We have evidence from our case investigations data, there’s excellent evidence from Allegheny County’s case investigation data,” Levine added.

Dr. Levine says they have received reports from the federal government that specifically implicated those types of facilities and says the reports come with recommendations that they used in their decision making process to update restrictions on those particular businesses.

