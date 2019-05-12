Local Police: Watsontown man charged with trespassing Saturday 

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown man faces charges of public drunkenness and criminal trespass stemming from an incident that happened Saturday night in the borough. Police say 38-year old Ryan McDougle was intoxicated and entered another person’s home trying to engage in a confrontation. It happened just after 9 p.m. along the 100 block of Main Street.

He now faces two counts of criminal trespass and one count of public drunkenness. McDougle was placed in the Northumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment on the charges filed by District Judge Michael Diehl.