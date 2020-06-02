Local officials advocating for Northumberland County to go green

HARRISBURG – Local elected officials are advocating for Northumberland County to move to the green phase next week. In a release, State Reps. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) and Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg), Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and all three Northumberland County Commissioners sent a letter to the governor Monday.

Culver says the county has followed guidelines, has flattened the curve, hospitals and prepared, and is ready to move to the green phase. Masser says Northumberland County has also been put at a severe disadvantage in our region with the decision to move Snyder and Montour counties green.