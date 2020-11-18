Local, non-symptomatic COVID tests, still not widely available

SHAMOKIN DAM – With COVID-19 cases on the rise again and Pennsylvania’s new travel restrictions, what does that mean for access to testing?

CFO of Family Practice Center (FPC), Benjamin Williard, says they currently have three testing sites active since March, but only have had access to rapid testing since late summer. He says patients should contact their Primary Care Physician first because they are prioritizing symptomatic patients. They do not have free, readily available testing for people without symptoms.

Williard says FPC has a good working relationship with Quest Labs and they have seen reasonable turnaround times in the past few months. However, he cautions the demand for testing in general is high across the nation and the supply chain is struggling. Williard says with COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, he expects testing results in the coming weeks will see some drastic delays.

Hospitals locally also encourage Valley residents to first get a physician request for a coronavirus test.

The state is operating local testing sites, but there is a charge in most cases and the testing is primarily aimed at people with symptoms or recent contact with a person who has coronavirus.