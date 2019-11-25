Local moms group hosting Sandy Hook vigil

LEWISBURG – It’s been seven years since the deadly Sandy Hook school shooting, and the local Moms against gun violence chapter is hosting a vigil commemoration. In a release, the Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting the vigil December 3.

It’ll be held at 6:30 p.m. at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, in the Lewisburg region. The event will be one of more than 400 in all 50 states. During the event, Moms group will again be asking lawmakers to do more to #EndGunViolence. The Sandy Hook shooting took the lives of over 20 children and six educators.