Local leaders discuss police reform in Sunbury

SUNBURY – US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) organized a round table discussion in Sunbury Thursday to inform policy discussions around police reform happening in Congress.

State Representative, Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) participated and acknowledged the tragic death of George Floyd, “Congressman Keller is correct, what happened was a tragedy. But sometimes you have to look at tragedy and maybe good things can come out of it.”

“I think our police department has been very proactive in trying to get out more policies, making sure that’s clear, and working with the community. I’ve said repeatedly, as human beings, if we don’t treat each other with the same respect that we treat everybody else and what we expect to be treated as, we’re never going to get anywhere,” she said.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said police are being vilified across the country because of a man who tarnished the badge in the senseless murder of George Floyd, “I don’t have all the answers and I can tell you nothing is perfect from what we are given from the legislature of Pennsylvania and the United States Congress, but we are always striving to be better. We say we must watch, learn, and listen. Well Congressman, we at the Sunbury Police Department are watching. We are learning. But now it’s time to listen to what the citizens are saying.”

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich referenced the recent creation of the Citizen Police Advisory Commission, or CPAC, which will serve as a liaison between the community and the police department by mediating problems or conflicts that may arise between the community and the police, “They would also serve as an advocate for programs, ideas, and methods to continue to improve the relationship between the Sunbury police and the community, to which they are here to serve and protect.

Congressman Keller added that they want to be proactive and have measures in place to ensure that the Sunbury Police Department is operating as all should operate, very fairly, and ensure justice is applied equally to all the citizens of the community.