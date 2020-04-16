Local high schools lighting up stadiums for COVID-19 support

UNDATED – The ‘Friday night lights’ will be coming back on tomorrow night at schools across the Valley to honor people affected by, and battling, the COVID-19 pandemic. PIAA District 4 member schools (in our area) will honor the Class of 2020, while supporting area first responders and health care workers, by lighting up their stadiums for 20 minutes starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Scoreboards will be displaying the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class, while 4th Down and 19 yards to go will be displayed as the down and distance signifying COVID-19 is on its final down.

Valley residents are not permitted on stadium grounds during this ceremony and should remain at home. However, school personnel will be posting pictures and videos on their social media sites. The public can still participate at home by getting your favorite noisemaker, rally towel, pom-poms, and more. You can post it on social media and tag your schools, and you can also post them on any of the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Facebook pages.