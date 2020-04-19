Valley Hospitals: COVID-19 peak has not yet reached the Valley

LEWISBURG — As discussions of a gradual reopening to businesses continue, local hospital experts say it might not be time… just yet. President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, Kendra Aucker, says she believes it’s safe to say that the Valley has not yet seen the peak of COVID-19:

“Some experts have predicted mid-May for the northeastern part of Pennsylvania and a little later for our region,” Aucker said.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President and CEO of Geisinger Medical Center, says the reopening of businesses still feels a little premature. He says we’ve seen some early indicators of flattening the curve, but a couple of days doesn’t indicate a trend.

“I personally don’t feel comfortable saying that we’ve seen the worst of this thing. I think we’re still going to have the worst in front of us,” Ryu said.

“And so given that, I think the distancing efforts are still critically important and given that, I think the testing and screening and all the precautions we’re taking are also critically important.”

But, could there be a gradual reopening of some areas or functions, within the healthcare system and the broader community?

“Could that happen sometime in the coming weeks or even months? I think it could, but we gotta be really careful,” Dr. Ryu said. “It’s one of these things where I think we have to err on the side of caution and we also know that this is a marathon and not sprint. So, we are going to adhere to those things and keep tracking and following the data.”

Both health experts say shared efforts on social distancing, staying at home, and washing hands frequently are working to prevent spikes in cases that could overburden hospital systems’ ability to care for the community.