Local counties gets HOME Program grant

HARRISBURG — Some local communities will receive state money to help improve local housing opportunities.

Mount Carmel Borough and Coal Township have been approved to receive close to a million dollars in grant money from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).

Officials say the HOME Program grants will be in the amounts of $500,000 for Mount Carmel, and $400,000 for Coal Township. Mount Carmel is receiving the grant for the rehabilitation of low-income housing owner-occupied housing. The borough will partner with SEDA-COG to disseminate the funds.

Coal Township have ear marked the funds for improvements to low-income housing in the municipality.

Additionally, Snyder County is set to receive $400,000 in grant money from DCED for the rehabilitation of low-income owner occupied housing throughout the county.