Local C & Y caseworker with COVID-19 released from hospital

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County employee, who was reportedly in critical condition after testing positive for COVID-19 and other illnesses, has been released from the hospital. According to Katrina Gownley, Administrator of Northumberland County Children and Youth Services, the caseworker was released from Geisinger over the weekend. The caseworker was hospitalized for over three weeks after being flown to Geisinger April 1.

Gownley says 14 staff members who were quarantined as a precaution are back on the job and no other employees have been infected. Gownley says when the infected caseworker was hospitalized, the C & Y building was closed and a professional cleaning company disinfected it. The building is now back in operation.