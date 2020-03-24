Local business given warning by Milton troopers to comply with governor

WKOK Staff | March 24, 2020 |

MILTON – One business around here was warned by state police—shut down or face a citation. State troopers aren’t saying which business it was around here, but the warning was issued by the Milton state police barracks.

 

Statewide, troopers issued 27 warnings this week for failing to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s order mandating that non-life-sustaining businesses be closed.

 

Milton troopers also say they fielded two other phone calls yesterday regarding possible non-compliance, but those businesses were deemed to have the right to remain open.

 

Enforcement began at 8 a.m. Monday.

