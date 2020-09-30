Local attorney says Supreme Court fight not unusual

SUNBURY– A local lawyer and noted leader in efforst to improve the judiciary says this year’s battle over balance of the U.S. Supreme Court is actually “business as usual…”

“These fights over who is going to be on the Supreme Court and which way it is going to tilt have gone on forever,” says Williamsport Attorney Clifford Rieders. Rieders appeared recently on WKOK’s On The Mark and says the battle over the balance of the U.S. Supreme Court started with George Washington’s first appointments, continued through slavery and the Civil War, to today.

Reiders says our Supreme Court is different than others throughout the world because some other countries give their highest court policy making roles. “In a lot of countries, particularly parliamentary systems, they deliberately- by law, by statue, by constitution- they give their highest court policy making roles,” Rieders said.

