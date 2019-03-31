Lobbyist room at PA House of Representatives closed: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 3/31/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The “lobbyist room” at the back of Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives chamber is now closed. For decades, lobbyists could sit in comfortable chairs, watch floor proceedings on TV, print out copies of bills and send messages to lawmakers in the chamber through House pages. It was, perhaps, a vestige of a clubbier time decades ago when lobbyists are said to have mingled on the floor with lawmakers during voting sessions.

The House’s chief administrative official says he has decided it isn’t appropriate. Some lobbyists shrugged. Others complained bitterly. It’s not dramatically different than some lobbyists’ perks in other state capitols. And Pennsylvania lawmakers aren’t necessarily adopting a broader policy to hold lobbyists at arm’s length.

Lawmakers’ fundraisers are regularly attended by lobbyists, and lawmakers can accept unlimited gifts from lobbyists.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say a stretch of street in Philadelphia’s historic Independence National Historical Park has been closed out of concerns that the road might collapse. The Philadelphia Water Department says the stretch of street that runs past the old City Hall, which is attached to Independence Hall, is “severely undermined.”

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says an inspection has indicated that the cause might be a defective vent pipe, part of a plumbing system. DiGiulio says a street usually consists of asphalt, concrete and a bottom fill usually made up of compacted soil or stone. Utility workers noticed large voids between concrete layer and fill, and the stretch of street was closed to prevent the possibility of a collapse. The street could be closed for at least two more weeks.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to life in prison in the death of a neighbor found slain in a bathtub five years ago. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that a Lackawanna County judge on Friday tacked on two to four more years to the sentence of 30-year-old Joseph Thornton. Twenty-nine-year-old Stephanie Tyminski was found dead in a bathtub at Scranton’s Valley View Terrace in December 2014.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been convicted of killing her boyfriend, which she said he asked her to do because of issues with an online cult. Jurors in Monroe County deliberated for nine hours before convicting 42-year-old Barbara Rogers of third-degree murder Friday in the death of 32-year-old Steven Mineo. She called the shooting accidental, saying she didn’t know the gun was loaded. Defense attorney Richard Galloway said an appeal is planned.

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Religious orders once associated with a now-shuttered Catholic boarding school for Native Americans are being accused of failing to protect students from sexual abuse by clergy and faculty. The lawsuit naming an Ohio-based order of Franciscan Friars and the Southeast Pennsylvania-based Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament was filed this week in a New Mexico court by a law firm that has represented dozens of abuse survivors over the years.

The accusations stem from the 1980s while the unnamed plaintiff was a student at St. Catherine’s Indian School in Santa Fe. The religious orders did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. The case comes as the Catholic church wrestles with a sex abuse and cover-up scandal that has spanned the globe. New Mexico’s largest diocese is among the religious organizations seeking bankruptcy protection as a result.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment. The band announced Saturday that Jagger was told by doctors “he cannot go on tour at this time.” The band added that Jagger “is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.” No more details about 75-year-old Jagger’s condition were provided.

The Stones’ No Filter Tour was expected to start April 20 in Miami. Other stops Washington, D.C.; Philadelphi and East Rutherford, New Jersey. “I really hate letting you down like this,” Jagger tweeted Saturday. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.” Tour promoters AEG Presents and Concerts West advise ticketholders to hold on to their existing tickets because will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

BOSTON (AP) — Along with all the usual declarations and deductions, Massachusetts residents have been asked to keep something else in mind this tax season: pigeon droppings. MassWildlife is urging taxpayers to check a box on their tax forms to donate money to the state’s endangered species program. One beneficiary of the program is the peregrine falcon, which preys on pigeons.

In a recent posting on the state agency’s website, officials noted that pigeon droppings are extremely corrosive. The sticky messes can damage a car’s paint job and cause bridges to deteriorate faster.

A program to reintroduce the peregrine falcon to Massachusetts after the raptor disappeared from the state in the 1950s has met with success. As the peregrine population increases, the pigeon one is retreating.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn’t take long for a New York City councilman’s claim that he’s the world’s tallest male politician to draw some challenges. Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 (208 centimeter) councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.

But North Dakota’s insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he’s 6-11¾ (212 centimeters). Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet (213 centimeters), also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Godfread says he didn’t know “being a tall politician was a thing.”

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man placed second in an innovation contest after fashioning a surfboard out of hundreds of used Dunkin’ Donuts coffee cups. Thirty-two-year-old Korey Nolan, of Hampton Falls, spent seven months collecting the cups for a competition put on by surf brand Vissla called Creators and Innovators Upcycle Contest.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Nolan’s board’s made out of 700 cups. Nolan also used more than 30 plastic straws and other materials in his board. Most cups came from family members who gave them to Nolan, though some were picked up from the roadside. The Herald reports Nolan compressed the raw materials together and finished the board using bamboo, epoxy and more. The top honors went to Titouan La Droitte, who built a board out of 150 aluminum cans.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming (CBS Sportsradio, CBS News, AccuWeather and Sports) continue on WKOK.com. The Phils host Atlanta tonight at 6:30pm.

Bryce Harper homered deep into the second deck in right-center field for his first hit with Philadelphia and celebrated with an emphatic curtain call, highlighting the Phillies’ 8-6 win over the Atlanta Braves. Hitless over five at-bats this season after signing a $330 million, 13-year deal, Harper crushed Jesse Biddle’s fastball 465 feet with two outs in the seventh. Fans gave Harper a standing ovation and chanted “MVP! MVP!”

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 25 points for Philadelphia in Jimmy Butler’s jeer-filled return to Minnesota, helping the 76ers hang on to beat the Timberwolves 118-109 and move one step closer toward solidifying the No. 3 seed for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Ben Simmons pitched in 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Sixers, who overcame the precautionary absence of their All-Star center Joel Embiid. Butler, who was booed each time he touched the ball, had a quiet night.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored 21 seconds apart in the first period, and the Carolina Hurricanes gave their playoff hopes a boost with a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for Carolina, which is in position for the first Eastern Conference wild card. Seeking its first playoff appearance since 2009, Carolina also pulled within two points of Pittsburgh for the third playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Majors’ first rainout of 2019: Pirates at Reds postponed. The start of the game was delayed 40 minutes before it was called with storms in the forecast all evening. It’ll be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 27. There were 54 postponements in the majors last season, the most since 1989.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Marco Fabian and David Accam scored goals in the second half and the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-0. Accam found Fabian open near the top of the 18-yard box and Fabian finished with his left foot to open the scoring in the 47th minute.

