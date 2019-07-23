Loan for Union County for a trailer courts sewer plant

MIFFLINBURG – The owners of a mobile home court in the Mifflinburg area will receive a low interest loan from the state to upgrade their sewer system. Pine Valley Associates of King of Prussia will receive the more than half million dollar low interest PENNVEST loan.

The funding is for their sewage treatment operation at the Pine Valley Mobile Court, which has more than 50 homes on Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County. The state says the upgrade will help them better treat effluent before it reaches Buffalo Creek.