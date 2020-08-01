Loaded handgun found during a traffic stop in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – A Sunbury man was arrested after police found a illegally altered loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Shamokin Dam. Police tell us 20-year-old Ajani Uhuru was pulled over on Ninth Avenue in Shamokin Dam for having tinted windows on his vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers located a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. The handgun’s serial numbers were removed from the gun, which is a violation of gun laws. Uhuru was arrested and arraigned on charges including possession of a firearm with altered manufactured number and possession of a firearm without a license. Uhuru was sent to Snyder county Prison on $25,000 straight bail.