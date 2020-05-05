‘Live United Live’ Music Festival rescheduled to August

SUNBURY – A music festival being held jointly by two branches of the United Way in the Valley has been postponed to later this summer.

In a release, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Columbia-Montour United Way say its festival has been moved from June 6 to Saturday, August 29. The event will still take place at Spyglass Ridge Winery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. featuring favorite classic artists. The event is benefitting youth mental health awareness and initiatives in the five-county area.

Changes to the music lineup will be released once they are finalized. The event also includes food and beverage stands, comedic intermissions and much more. We have the link to purchase tickets at WKOK.com.