SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s music festival at Spyglass Ridge Winery won’t be until next year, due to the pandemic. On its Facebook page, United Way officials say the Live United Live Music Festival has been postponed again until 2021. They say it’s to align with Governor Tom Wolf’s recommendations on large gatherings and events.

All current tickets are valid to the rescheduled event, and a new date in 2021 will be announced in the weeks to come.