Valley woman sings anthem at Montoursville Pres. Trump rally

MONTOURSVILLE – President Donald Trump is making his way to Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville for a final of four campaign stops in Pennsylvania.

Festivities have begun, including Selinsgrove resident Chelsey Pagana Davis singing the national anthem.

WATCH: Selinsgrove resident Chelsey Pagana Davis sings the national anthem at President Trump's visit. pic.twitter.com/AIYiRUJpfU — Matt Catrillo (@MCatrillo) October 31, 2020

