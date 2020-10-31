Valley woman sings anthem at Montoursville Pres. Trump rally

WKOK Staff | October 31, 2020 |

MONTOURSVILLE – President Donald Trump is making his way to Williamsport Regional Airport in Montoursville for a final of four campaign stops in Pennsylvania.

Festivities have begun, including Selinsgrove resident Chelsey Pagana Davis singing the national anthem.

