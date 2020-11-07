LIVE: Joe Biden projected winner of U.S. Presidential Election

CBS News projects Joe Biden has secured enough electoral votes to become the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Trump and capturing the White House after a bitter campaign that exposed deep divides in the country.

The president-elect took an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, the fifth day of vote-counting after Election Day. The victory in the Keystone States gives him 273 electoral votes in states where a winner has been projected, surpassing the 270 needed to win.

Mr. Trump immediately refused to acknowledge the victory, vowing to continue challenging the validity of legally cast ballots in several states. The Trump campaign has launched a flurry of lawsuits in an attempt to delay the counting of votes, but this litigation has thus far been unsuccessful.

Biden’s victory is historic, as his running mate, Kamala Harris, will be the first woman and first Black and Asian-American person to serve as vice president.

Click below to watch live coverage from CBS News:

