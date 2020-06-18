LISTEN: Selinsgrove Superintendent on COVID, George Floyd Challenge video, and racial issues

WKOK Staff | June 18, 2020 |

Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host Selinsgrove Area School District superintendent Dr. Chad Cohrs, talking about how COVID-19 has left them planning for various options for having school this fall. He talked about the parents survey (spoiler: Most parents want in-person education at the school buildings!), and the non-tax increase budget under consideration, the ‘George Floyd Challenge’ video. He also discussed the petition calling for more race related discussions, changes, policies, and training.

Listen HERE

 

