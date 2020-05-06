LISTEN: Governor Wolf, Dr. Levine Wednesday COVID-19 update

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the media Wednesday with the latest COVID-19 update. Governor Wolf announces the creation of the Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps, and honors nurses during Nurses Week. Dr. Levine offers a daily update, and honors nurses too. Dr. Levine also answers WKOK’s question regarding what Dental offices should do to reopen safely with no PPE help from the Department of Health, and why the department is not supplying PPE to hospitals resuming elective procedures.