AUDIO HERE: Geisinger CEO reports first MIS-C case

DANVILLE – Today’s weekly update from Geisinger President/CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu. He announced the system’s first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). Dr. Ryu also says COVID-19 admissions are going down system-wide, the lowest since early April. He also says masking is here to stay, and the CDC is correct in saying COVID-19 is much more likely to be transmitted person-to-person rather than by touching surfaces. Dr. Ryu also provides updates on vaccine efforts, and helping nursing homes.

Listen to excerpts of his remarks during editions of WKOK Sunrise next week.