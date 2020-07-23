LISTEN: Dr. Levine update on case increases, restaurant/bar restrictions, Blue Jays, masking and more

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine gave an update to COVID-19 in the state Thursday. Dr. Levine says there are notable seven-day case increases in all counties, targeting younger individuals are the main reason for the new restaurant and bar restrictions, there’s still a goal for in-person learning in schools, asymptomatic testing, why the state still won’t enforce masking yet, and why the Toronto Blue Jays can’t play their home games at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The rest of today’s update can be found here.