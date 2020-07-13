HARRISBURG – PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine provided an update to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Monday, saying universal testing order is causing a spike of numbers in long-term care facilities. Dr. Levine also urges residents to ‘make the right choice’ to do the right thing if around people not following guidelines. Dr. Levine also expressed concerns of other states’ rapid increases, and contact tracing has gone well.
LISTEN: Dr. Levine update: ‘Make the choice to do the right thing’
