LISTEN: Dr. Levine on more testing accessibility, PPE, Wolf marching

HARRISBURG – In Wednesday’s press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced a new partnership with Quest and Walmart to expand COVID-19 testing that will be easily accessible. Dr. Levine also says there is PPE being reserved for a possible fall resurgence, and is monitoring schools after they reopen July 1, with masking suggested for students. Dr. Levine also says Governor Wolf marching in a protest in Harrisburg is okay to express free speech, despite crowds of over 250 not permitted.