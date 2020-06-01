AUDIO HERE: Dr. Levine, Dept of Aging Secretary on nursing homes

HARRISBURG – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres addressed the media Monday. They say there are efforts to reopen senior centers and other services across Pennsylvania, and testing will continue of all long-term care employees and residents. When asked about putting positive patients back in nursing homes, Dr. Levine says the virus was already there, and there haven’t been other solutions. Dr. Levine also shared concerns about the spread of COVID-19 from protests, and bus tours should be limited to 50% occupancy.