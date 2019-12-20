Linn Conservancy & Un. Co. Historical Society host walk tonight

LEWISBURG – The good news—from this day forward, days are going to get a little longer…that was an observation of Susan Chlebowski, one of the organizers of the Merrill Linn Conservancy and Union County Historial Society’s Winter Solstice Camp Fire and Lantern Walk tonight.

The Winter Solstice Camp Fire and Lantern Walk is tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dale’s Ridge Trail, located at 1471 Strawbridge Road, off Route 192, west of Lewisburg. More details at WKOK.com.

The winter solstice occurs twice yearly, when one of the earth’s poles (North or South) has its maximum tilt away from the sun. It is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year, when the Sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky. Since earliest times, people around world have celebrated the winter solstice and return of lengthening days.

The public is invited to join in this tradition and welcome the return of longer days with a lantern walk, camp fire, singing, and community. Hot cocoa and roasting snacks for the camp fire will he provided. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own mugs for cocoa, to reduce the use of disposable.

Participants are also encouraged to bring a lantern to carry. In preparation for the event, the public is invited to make lanterns at the Donald Heiter Community Center on Sunday, December 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Supplies will be available to create different types of lanterns. For complete information visit www.linnconservancy.org or call 570-524-8666.

The Merrill Linn Conservancy is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to preserve and protect significant ecological sites in Union, upper Northumberland and contiguous counties and to educate the public on conservation issues critical to the health of our environment.