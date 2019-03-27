Line Mt school board denies suicide victim memorial in yearbook

MANDATA – Where in the Line Mountain yearbook can the photo appear of a student who committed suicide? The parts where activities and academics are mentioned, but not on a student memorial page, as some high school year book committee members wanted to do.

Line Mt. Superintendent Dave Campbell tells WKOK the school board this week voted against allowing the student to be on a memorial page, and that upholds a district policy regarding unacceptable memorials. He said that policy prohibits any memorial for, “those who have committed suicide or those that glamorize the method of death.”

When the request was denied, Campbell says board member Lauren Hackenberg made a motion to allow the yearbook to include a page with pictures of the student without labeling it a memorial page or describing the manner of death. The motion failed for a lack of second.

Campbell says the student’s photo can be in other parts of the yearbook, where activities or events are displayed, but not as a memorial.