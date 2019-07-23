Line Mountain School District seeking mental health counselor

MANDATA – Another Valley school district is looking to further address mental health concern among students. The Line Mountain School District is now seeking applicants for a mental health/youth counselor for its secondary schools.

The district says applicants need to be dynamic individuals, possessing a strong desire to improve lives of secondary students. District Superintendent David Campbell tells us the district hopes to make a hire for that position by its August 27 board meeting. You can see the full job posting here.

Campbell tells us the district will also be receiving three behavioral health workers from the state for its elementary schools. That includes two workers at the bachelor’s level, and one on the maters level. The district says it hopes to have those workers in place by September.

Campbell says addressing mental health has been a goal of the district for a while, even before recently losing two students to suicide.