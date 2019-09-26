Line Mountain School District hires two social workers

MANDATA – The Line Mountain School District has hired two social workers to continue addressing mental health initiatives in the district. Superintendent David Campbell tells us two two social workers were hired at Tuesday’s school board meeting. They will serve grades five through 12.

Campbell tells us Trystanne Toczylousky will serve a 195 day contract at salary just over $38,000 with benefits. Amanda Snyder will also serve a 195 day contract at a salary of over $41,000 with benefits. Both candidates started Tuesday, but will start working with students the week of October 14.