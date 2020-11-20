Line Mountain School District going all virtual week after Thanksgiving

MANDATA – Yet another Valley school district is moving to all virtual learning around the holiday break.

The Line Mountain School District says it will go to all remote learning from Tuesday, December 1 through Friday, December 4, which is the week students’ return from Thanksgiving break. The district says its school board made this decision during an emergency meeting which was conducted online…the board is concerned about the growing impact of COVID-19.

Wednesday, the district announced two positive virus cases, one each in the elementary and high school. That forced one additional elementary and seven high schools students to quarantine.