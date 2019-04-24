Line Mountain passes preliminary budget despite deep deficit

MANDATA – Despite facing a deficit of just over $500,000, the Line Mountain school board passed its preliminary budget without a tax increase. The Daily Item reports the $20.2 million budget was approved during Tuesday’s public meeting. The paper says without raising taxes or cutting additional expenses, the district’s revenue is over $19,000, which leaves the steep hole.

Superintendent Dave Campbell tells The Daily Item there are pending bills in the state legislature that would put the district at zero for deficit, which would eliminate the steep hole. The bills in the state legislature would require parents to pay tuition…this if the school district of residence offers a full-time cyber program.

According to the paper, Campbell says the district would save over $570,000 if the bills passed and the district educated all 51 cyber students through its own district cyber program.