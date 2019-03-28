Line Mountain board director resigns, five will do write-in campaigns

MANDATA – With the possibility of six new members next school year, the Line Mountain school board could have a fresh look. The Daily Item reports Board Director Lawrence Neidig resigned last week from his position; In addition, five other board members missed the deadline to submit nomination papers to be on the primary ballot, but plan to run write-in campaigns.

Neidig told The Daily Item he resigned due to health issues and he and he his wife are moving out of the school district. Solicitor Rich Roberts told The Daily Item the board will advertise for the position and will conduct interviews.