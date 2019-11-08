Line Mountain awarded $10,000 grant for STEM programs

MANDATA – Some money is heading to STEM programs in the Line Mountain School District. In a news release, the district announced it is receiving a $10,000 grant from America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education. Teachers Jared Haas and Joe Kahl head the department that will implement the funding and the new program.

The district says its Technology Education department will use the funds to create a STEM Design and Innovation Lab that will allow students to go from design to implementation. All this will be in one classroom, having the neccessary tools and equipment to conduct research, design, rapid prototype and build.