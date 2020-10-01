Limits are back on for gatherings in PA

PHILADELPHIA– Crowd size limits are back down in PA, after an appeal court ruling. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of U.S. District Judge Judge William Stickman’s ruling that crowd size limits were unconstitutional. That ruling prompted some school districts, including Shikellamy and Shamokin, to expand attendance at high school football games.

The PIAA says they are hopeful that there may be some modifications soon, but are interpreting that limits are now 25 people for indoor events and 250 for outdoor events. Governor Wolf stated that he will continue to review and work with school districts to make sure that any modification to current guidelines are reasonable. The PIAA is informing member schools of this latest decision.