Limited services available starting today at License Centers in yellow counties

HARRISBURG – Driver License Centers are reopening for limited services today statewide in yellow counties, including one in the Valley. In a release, PennDOT says beginning Friday, three Driver License Centers in yellow counties are reopening on a limited basis. That includes the Selinsgrove Driver and Photo License Center. The other two reopening are in Williamsport and Erie.

Hours of operation at all centers are Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. will be designated times for customers 60 years and older. There are several COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including customer screenings, wearing masks, and reduced seating.

Additional driver license centers will reopen in yellow phase counties in the next few days.