PAXINOS – Life Flight has been dispatched to an accident along Route 61 in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County. Northumberland County Communications tells us the crash occurred just after 11 a.m. along Route 61 just west of Paxinos.

Route 61 is closed in both directions and traffic is being diverted by police while emergency personnel work to clear the scene. Emergency responders say it took 40 minutes to extricate one vehicle from the wreck. We’re working to gather more details.