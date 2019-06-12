Life Flight called to motorcycle accident near Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG – Multiple crews, including Life Flight, responded to a motorcycle accident just outside Mifflinburg Tuesday night. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the accident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Route 192 and Walbash Road.

Union County Communications said they were unaware of the accident. The Fire Wire reports say Life Flight was called to the scene and was on the ground. Milton state police and the Mifflinburg Hose Company also responded. We’re working to gather more details.